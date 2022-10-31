KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after the NWSL championship match, two Kansas City Current players were called up to the United States women’s national team for a pair of friendlies in November.

Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and defender Hailie Mace will feature for head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s squad when they take on Germany on November 10 in Fort Lauderdale and November 13 in Harrison, New Jersey.

“These are the kinds of games that help our World Cup preparation in many ways and these 180 minutes to end our schedule this year are going to be extremely valuable for the players and coaches,” Andonovski said. “It will be good to get some players back on the roster and we’re all expecting these games to be very competitive and entertaining for fans.”

Franch is coming off a 66 save season, while Mace returns to the national team for a third straight call-up.

The duo are coming off a loss in the NWSL Championship game to the Portland Thorns.

November Friendlies USWNT Roster

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

