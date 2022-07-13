KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fresh off qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the United States women’s national team returns to Children’s Mercy Park to host Nigeria on national television.

“Hosting the U.S. National Team in the Soccer Capital of America is always exciting,” Kansas City Current President Allison Howard said. “We look forward to hosting them, along with the Super Falcons, and showing the world how the Midwest gets behind the beautiful game.”

On September 3, the USWNT will take the field at CMP for the sixth time in the stadium’s history to face a Nigerian team who is in position to qualify for the World Cup in their respective confederation.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the team back to one of the best soccer cities and best soccer stadiums in the United States in Kansas City,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

All-time, the United States is undefeated against the Super Falcons, winning all 6 of their previous matchups. Their most recent match took place in 2021 in Austin where the U.S. won 2-0.

The USWNT last played in Kansas City on October 21, 2021, against South Korea.

Tickets go on sale on August 1, 2022, at 9 a.m. with a pre-sale for soccer insiders starting on July 29.

Kansas City was recently selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and continues to display a soccer fan-base and culture in preparation for the tournament.

The game will kick on Saturday, September 3 at 12 p.m. on FOX.