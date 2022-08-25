KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States women’s national team will play against Nigeria on September 3 at Children’s Mercy Park and to prepare for the matchup they will train at a new facility for the fist time.

From August 29 to September 1, the USWNT will call the Kansas City Current training facility home.

“We are honored to host the USWNT at our facility while they are in Kansas City,” Current team president Allison Howard said. “We built this facility for world-class athletes, and we are excited to be the training home of the best national team in the world while they are here.”

Current defender Hailie Mace, who was called up to the national team to replace an injured Kelley O’Hara, will train on her home ground as she prepares to return to the Stars and Stripes roster.

The United States and Nigeria kickoff on Saturday, September 3 at 12 p.m. Central Time.