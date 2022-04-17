KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Her number was called and she came through in a big way.

After starting the first half of last week’s match vs. Racing Lousiville FC, Kansas City Current midfielder Victoria Pickett saw herself coming off of the bench late in the match vs. Houston Dash.

In the 78th minute, Pickett came in for rookie Elyse Bennett. In less than two minutes, she would have a tremendous impact on the game by scoring what would end up being the game-winning goal.

“Coach Matt Potter just said to play simple,” the Canadian Women’s National Team member said.

While the goal was listed as unassisted, Chardonnay Curran kept the ball alive with some attempted shots of her own.

“I’m just happy we were able to get one in. It was mostly Char [Chardonnay Curran] and the rest of the team being gritty and everything. Just keeping it within their box and it was just fantastic.”

With the goal coming right after a free kick, Kristen Hamilton said the team has been working on its set pieces and is glad to have scored off of one.

“For those to kind of come to fruition and get goals from those set pieces is encouraging for us as a team,” Hamilton said.

“It makes it easy when the team works hard and keeps it in the attacking half.”

This past win was the first win for a Kansas City NWSL team in Children’s Mercy Park. With the Current in position to go into the Challenge Cup knockout stage with a win or draw over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday, Pickett knows that they have the team to make this season memorable.

“If we just build upon what we’ve been learning throughout the Challenge Cup, we can definitely get through to the semifinals,” Pickett said. “It’s a team effort and it’s gonna take every one of us.”

“That never say die attitude is part of our culture now,” Hamilton added.

“The scrappiness, the grit, the effort and energy that we put in every day training: that’s something that we’ve instilled in ourselves and that we pride ourselves on now. If you’re not putting that effort and energy in, you won’t fit into this culture and group and I think everybody has done a great job buying into that and you see it playing out.”

The Current host the Red Stars on Sunday, April 24 at 4 p.m. CT.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.