Vote Victoria! Kansas City Current midfielder nominated for Rookie of the Year

Kansas City Current

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The inaugural season for the Kansas City Current has come to a close and a first-year midfielder has been nominated for Rookie of the Year.

Victoria Pickett joins Racing Louisville’s Emily Fox and the Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman as the nominees for the award.

With a goal and assist on the season, Pickett was a regularly featured midfielder playing in 19 games and starting 16.

The Canadian-born midfielder attended the University of Wisconsin where she was a semifinalist for the Hermann Trophy, an annual award for men’s and women’s college soccer players.

Voting is done online and must be submitted by November 9. Voting is weighted 50% by the players, 20% by executives, 20% by the media and 10% by fans.

Fans can also vote for MVP, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first