Vote Victoria! Kansas City Current midfielder nominated for Rookie of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The inaugural season for the Kansas City Current has come to a close and a first-year midfielder has been nominated for Rookie of the Year.

Victoria Pickett joins Racing Louisville’s Emily Fox and the Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman as the nominees for the award.

With a goal and assist on the season, Pickett was a regularly featured midfielder playing in 19 games and starting 16.

The Canadian-born midfielder attended the University of Wisconsin where she was a semifinalist for the Hermann Trophy, an annual award for men’s and women’s college soccer players.

Voting is done online and must be submitted by November 9. Voting is weighted 50% by the players, 20% by executives, 20% by the media and 10% by fans.

Fans can also vote for MVP, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year and Coach of the Year.