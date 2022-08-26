KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wake Up! It’s Match Day!

The Kansas City Current teamed up with Messenger Coffee to bring fans a new signature blend.

“Like The Current’s commitment to becoming the best women’s football club in the world, Messenger is committed to bringing our customers the best global coffee selection,” the description on the company’s website reads.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sales of the coffee blend will benefit Synergy Services, an organization that provides services and resources aimed at ending family violence.

“KC Current has been incredibly generous in both their time and sharing resources such as this with our clients. With each bag you purchase, you are saving a life,” Jennifer Hurst, director of development at Synergy Services, said.

Addie McCain, Sam Mewis, Lynn Williams and Jenna Winebrenner helped to hand pick the flavor profile of the blend.

The signature KC Current coffee is available at all Messenger locations and online.