KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current advanced to the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup Semifinals thanks to goals from rookie defender Alex Loera and forward Kristen Hamilton.

The former blasted an effort from distance to mark her first ever professional goal in fantastic fashion.

Loera beat Chicago Red Stars and USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher with a wonder strike off a pass from Challenge Cup leading assister, fellow rookie Elyse Bennett.

The goal was featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays at the No. 7 spot.

Loera’s incredible goal attracted the attention of the NWSL, Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Loera was drafted in the 2021 NWSL Draft and opted to finish her career at Santa Clara University where she was named the WCC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Current just needed to avoid a loss to advance, but a win would allow them to host the semifinal at Children’s Mercy Park.

The 1-0 lead was short lived as two minutes later, Bianca St-Georges found the equalizer for the Red Stars. Bennett would find Hamilton in the 76th minute to win the game.

Loera and the Current will host the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL Challenge Cup Semifinal on May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Before then, the 2022 NWSL regular season will kick off for the Current on the road visiting the Portland Thorns.