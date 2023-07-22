KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 Women’s World Cup is well underway.

The first three days of the World Cup have seen both hosts, Australia and New Zealand, win their first matches of the tournament. The USA also won in their first match of the WWC.

Along with watching the United States, Kansas Citians have some local players from the Kansas City Current to cheer on.

One of those players has yet to put on a Current kit since she signed with the team right before the World Cup, but she will surely make an impact when she comes to KC.

Stine Ballisager Pedersen is a center-back for the Denmark national team and helped them secure a 1-0 win over China on Saturday morning. Pedersen has also started in 35 of the 37 matches she has played for the Danish team.

Along with China, they have England and Haiti in Group D.

Here is when you can watch Pedersen and Denmark.

vs. England, Friday, July 28, 3:30 a.m. on Fox Sports 1

vs. Haiti, Tuesday, August 1st, 6 a.m. on FS1

Most international soccer fans and all KC Current fans know about world-renowned striker Debinha.

Debinha leads KC in goals this season with six but may not score as many since she’ll be playing midfield for Brazil. She has 31 goals in 58 caps with the Brazilian national team who some have predicted could win the whole tournament.

They were knocked out in the Round of 16 in the last World Cup in 2019.

Here is how to watch Brazil face the three other teams in Group F.

vs. Panama, Monday, July 24, 6 a.m. on FS1

vs. France, Saturday, July 29, 5 a.m. on FOX4

vs. Jamaica, Wednesday, August 2, 5 a.m. on FS1