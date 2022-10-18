KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a last-minute victory in their first ever playoff game, the Kansas City Current now travel to Seattle, Washington, to take on the No. 1-seed OL Reign in the semifinals.

Fans looking to watch Kansas City go for glory against the Megan Rapinoe-led Reign are invited to the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District on gameday.

Johnny’s Tavern will offer $3 Teal Rising Pilsners starting one hour before kickoff.

The Current and Reign split the season series with each side earning a 1-0 victory on their respective home turf.

The Reign ended the regular season with three-consecutive shutout wins, helping them earn the top seed and a first-round bye.

The Current are coming off a historic victory over the Houston Dash in front of the second-largest NWSL playoff crowd in league history.

The Kansas City Current and OL Reign will kick off at 6:30 p.m. central on Sunday, Oct. 23 with a spot in the NWSL championship game on the line.