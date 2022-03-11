KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are getting ready to open the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup on the road against Racing Louisville and fans can watch along with Boulevard Brewing Co.

The brewery is hosting a watch party for the opening game at the International Tap House in the Crossroads District on Friday, March 18 starting at 4 p.m.

The watch party is free and will have the new Teal Rising pilsner on tap for NWSL fans.

A happy hour will kick off the watch party in anticipation for the first kick at 6:30 p.m.

Draft beer will be discounted and Current themed prizes will be available through giveaways and raffles.

The International Tap House is located at 403 E. 18th Street.

Kansas City Current Group Stage Schedule

at Racing Louisville FC – Friday, March 18 – 6:30 p.m. – Lynn Family Stadium

at Chicago Red Stars – Friday, March 25 – 7:30 p.m. – SeatGeek Stadium

at Houston Dash – Wednesday, March 30 – 7:30 p.m. – PNC Stadium

vs Racing Louisville FC – Saturday, April 2 – 2:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

vs Houston Dash – Friday, April 15 – 7:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

vs Chicago Red Stars – Sunday, April 24 – 4:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park