Angie and Chris Long are about to make Kansas City the site of the first fully dedicated professional women’s sports stadium in the U.S., and it all started with their daughter’s soccer game in France.

Mary Long was asked to play soccer for a Midwest Super Cup team that would travel to Paris to watch the 2019 Women’s World Cup and play in friendly matches in the nearby area. After the games, townspeople would bring local food and drink, and celebrate as if reuniting with long-lost relatives.

“We were just fully absorbed in all of it and amazed at how soccer is such a global language,” Chris Long said. “Our family already had a passion for sports, but it was amplified even more by seeing it through Mary’s eyes and her love of it.”

A Princeton University classmate of the Longs also attended the World Cup. They learned she was putting together a National Women’s Soccer League expansion team in Los Angeles, now called Angel City FC.

The Longs started talking about investing in the team. That discussion quickly shifted to what it would be like if they could bring women’s professional soccer back home to Kansas City.

“We’ve been soccer fans forever. I started playing soccer when I was 5. We had season tickets to the Kansas City Comets, which was sold out every night in the 1980s. We’ve had Sporting KC tickets since they started. We had FC Kansas City tickets until we lost that team, and we really missed it,” Angie Long said.

“So we decided to start talking to the (NWSL) commissioner about bringing an expansion team to Kansas City. We were thinking about a time frame of somewhere around 2022 or 2023, giving us time to build it. But an opportunity came to get a team here much faster than that, in December 2020.”