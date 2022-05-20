KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NBA Conference Finals are in full swing and if you’re a basketball fan in Kansas City looking for a rooting interest, you’ve come to the right place.

Over the years, there have been several rumors and conversations brought up about Kansas City becoming the home of an NBA franchise.

The Kansas City Kings left in 1985 for Sacramento and have been there ever since. Until the day they return or the league expands and awards KC with it’s own basketball team, here are some reasons to root for each team that remains in the NBA playoffs.

Some may be a stretch, but with only four teams left, here are some local connections:

Eastern Conference

Miami Heat

F Markieff Morris – University of Kansas 2008-2011

Boston Celtics

F Juwan Morgan – Waynesville, Missouri

F Jayson Tatum – St. Louis, Missouri

Assistant Coach Aaron Miles – University of Kansas – Player: 2001-2005; Assistant 2015-2016

Series schedule (*if necessary)

Game 1: May 17 – Celtics 107 Heat 118 (Miami leads 1-0)

Game 2: May 19 – Celtics 127 Heat 102 (Series tied 1-1)

Game 3: May 21 – 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: May 23 – 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: May 25 – 7:30 p.m.

Game 6*: May 27 – 7:30 p.m.

Game 7*: May 29 – 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Golden State Warriors

G/F Andrew Wiggins – University of Kansas 2013-2014

F Otto Porter Jr. – St. Louis, MO

Trainer Drew Yoder – Bachelor’s from Kansas State; Master’s, MEd from the University of Missouri

Assistant Bruce Fraser – Assistant at the University of Missouri 1999-2000

Dallas Mavericks

G Trey Burke – Father played at NW Missouri State; Alfonso Clark “Benji” Burke II

Assistant Igor Kokoskov – Assistant at the University of Missouri 1999-2000

Series Schedule (*if necessary)

Game 1: May 18 – Warriors (1-0) 112 Mavericks (0-1) 87

Game 2: May 20 – 8 p.m.

Game 3: May 22 – 8 p.m.

Game 4: May 24 – 8 p.m.

Game 5*: May 26 – 8 p.m.

Game 6*: May 28 – 8 p.m.

Game 7*: May 30 – 7 p.m.