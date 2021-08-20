Kansas City has some of the smartest sports fans, according to ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of the smartest sports fans call the Kansas City area home, according to a new ranking by US Bets, an online sportsbook.

Using Google Ads, the company said it analyzed more than 1500 sports-related questions that people Googled over the past year. The questions came from 44 major sports cities across the country.

US Bets said the questions ranged from general knowledge inquiries about sports and rules to questions that would be considered sports trivia.

According to the ranking, Kansas City sports fans searched for answers to sports questions less than many other cities. The ranking implied the lower search meant fans already knew the answers to questions.

Overall, US Bets said Kansas City combined to have the seventh-highest Sports IQ in the country.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 list, compiled by US Bets:

New York Los Angeles Chicago Houston Phoenix San Antonio Kansas City Philadelphia San Diego Dallas

US Bets also analyzed the most googled sports question in every state. It turns out the question is the same in Kansas and Missouri, according to the company.

On both sides of the state line, people googled “What is the strike zone in baseball?” the most.

US Bets said that questions about baseball were googled far more than any other sport. You can read the full report online at US Bets.