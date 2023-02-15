KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally are over, and now it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, held right here in Kansas City.

The president of the National World War I Museum and Memorial, Matthew Naylor, said every time Kansas City has a party, it involves Union Station and the museum property.

“I think that what we’ll see for the draft is crowds much larger than what we’re seeing here today,” Naylor told FOX4 at the parade.

“Even more people will be coming from the region and from outside of the Midwest area to be part of the draft activity. That’s great for the work of the National World War I Museum and Memorial, and it’s great for Kansas City.”

People will be able to watch the NFL Draft from the memorial’s north lawn just like they watched the rally. A fan experience will also be on the south lawn, where the NFL will hold activities like the 40-yard dash.

Naylor said the draft will be a heavy lift for his team.

“It’s a heavy lift for the whole city because of the thousands of people that are coming in from other places as visitors,” he said. “But I know that the people of Kansas City are ready to do that, and certainly we here at the museum and memorial are ready for the challenge.”

The draft takes place April 27-29. It’s free to attend, but you’re asked to download the NFL’s OnePass app to learn more about it.