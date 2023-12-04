KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legislator Manny Abarca is hosting a community town hall to discuss the future of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.

The town hall is on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fowling Warehouse KC.

Abarca said it is important to hear how the community feels about important topics like the future of Jackson County sports teams.

“It is crucial to allow this space for the community to express their opinions and thoughts surrounding this important topic,” Abarca said. “It is imperative for me as an elected official to make myself available for questions and to hear directly from constituents.”

Multiple questions and subjects regarding the Royals and Chiefs can be discussed due to the absence of an NDA between the teams and Jackson County.

However, all topics discussed in closed sessions will not be discussed following the Jackson County Code.

Click here to find more details and to register for the meeting.