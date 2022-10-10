KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re days away from the Kansas City Marathon. The race will bring out nearly 10,000 runners and thousands more to watch.

But the impact of the marathon reaches far wider. In fact, it’s responsible for some of the city’s biggest sports events.

Whether you’re running, walking or just on the side cheering your favorite runner on, you’re helping Kansas City put its name on the map.

“The Kansas City Marathon is our biggest fundraiser each year, and so every time someone comes out and runs or walks or our great sponsors like Garmin, who sponsor the race, that comes back and benefits the sports commission,” said Dave Borchardt, race director of the Garmin Kansas City Marathon.

Those benefits include the Royals World Series and Chiefs Super Bowl parades this city has experienced over the last 10 years.

Now the city is preparing for the NFL Draft next spring, which will make its way to the visual voice of Kansas City: Union Station.

“The funds we’re making off this race will obviously help us staff up and help us execute the draft next year,” Borchardt said.

That massive event will be followed by a step on the international stage in 2026 with the World Cup.

Participating in the World Cup is crucial to keeping Kansas City in the conversation when it comes to the biggest sporting events the world has to offer.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.