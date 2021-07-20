Kansas City Mavericks owner talks hosting St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks game

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Kansas City hockey fans will get to take in an NHL game in October.

The St. Louis Blues will play host to the Chicago Blackhawks as part of its preseason slate on Oct. 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. The arena is home to ECHL team Kansas City Mavericks.

“We’re so grateful that they want to come here and are going to bring the Chicago Blackhawks with them and we just worked out the deal,” Mavericks owner Lamar Hunt Jr. said. “It’s going to be a great thing for hockey in Kansas City.”

The arena sits about 5,800 fans, so tickets will be scarce.

“Close up. Personal. Exciting,” Hunt Jr. said. “The action is right there, present, close.”

Hunt Jr. said bringing such high-level hockey to the metro will lift up the sport in Kansas City.

“This will just lift the whole profile of what we do out here. We are always looking for new fans to come experience the Kansas City Mavericks,” Hunt Jr. said. “We want to be known as Kansas City’s hockey team. I think we’re kind of a best kept secret at this point.”

KC Mavericks owner Lamar Hunt Jr. here to talk about St. Louis Blues/Blackhawks preseason game at Cable Dahmer Arena.@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/9wavec5rLe — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) July 20, 2021

FOX4 will have more information about ticket availability in the coming weeks.