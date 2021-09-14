Kansas City Monarchs advance to American Association Finals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs swept the Sioux City Explorers 3-0 and are the first team to advance to this year’s American Association Finals.

The Monarchs will face the winner of the NCDS series between the Chicago Dogs and the Fargo Morehead RedHawks. That series is currently tied 1-1.

The 5-game championship series will begin on Friday, September 17 on the road for the Monarchs, with home games scheduled for Monday, September 20 and Tuesday, September 21 and Wednesday, September 22. (Sept. 21 and 22 if necessary)

In their first year as a franchise, the Monarchs return to the national stage to compete for a championship.

Darnell Sweeney, Colin Willis and Ibandel Isabel lead the way for the Monarchs with two homeruns a piece this postseason.

Gabriel Guerrero leads the team in batting average posting a .615 in the playoffs.

Group pics are better with champagne showers.



Going to the ‘ship baby!! pic.twitter.com/XhKa0DOp00 — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) September 14, 2021

Tickets for the home games are available online. Fans can buy single-game or group tickets.