Kansas City Monarchs announce exclusive partnership with Swope Health

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs are getting ready for another season, but first, the team has announced a new partnership.

The Monarchs won the American Association championship in their first season after rebranding with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

On Wednesday, the minor-league baseball team in Kansas City, Kansas, announced its first health care partnership with Swope Health.

The partnership aligns the two organizations in a commitment to health access and social equity with a focus on community service.

“With Swope Health’s large patient population in Wyandotte County and across the metro, this partnership is a natural fit for the Monarchs,” Monarchs CEO Mark McKee said. “The partnership celebrates wellness, preventative care and health literacy in the community through the joy of local sports.”

The Monarchs and Swope Health plan to use Legends Field for back-to-school events, mobile medical unit appearances at games and much more.

“That has been what Swope Health has always been about, the greater good, to make sure those who are underserved have access to not just healthcare, but quality healthcare,” said Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “We’re excited to be a part of this partnership.”

The Monarchs’ first home game of the season is scheduled for May 13 against the Sioux City Explorers.