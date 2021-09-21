Kansas City Monarchs celebrate championship title with fans

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City hosts another championship celebration. This time it’s for the Kansas City Monarchs.

Hundreds of people showed up on the lawn at the Legends Tuesday morning to meet the team and see the Miles Wolff Cup. Legends celebrated with championship signs and banners hung around the shopping area.

With the best record in the American Association, the Monarchs went 6-0 in post season play to win the league title at home, becoming the latest team to bring a championship to the metro.

“We’re excited to celebrate with our 3,200 fans that were here, the hundreds of thousands of fans that came out all season. Best record in the American Association, tied a record for wins at home, and to do it here last night was the most amazing thing ever. We’re so happy,” Jay Hinrichs, President and General Manager of the Monarchs, said.

The team was rebranded from the Kansas City T-Bones to the Kansas City Monarchs prior to the 2021 season and joined the 12 team American Association. It works in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum that is located in Kansas City, Missouri.