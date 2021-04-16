Kansas City Monarchs unveil uniforms for 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Negro Leagues Baseball museum president Bob Kendrick and Kansas City Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer were on hand to unveil and model the newest look the Monarchs will be using when they step on the diamond this season.

The new uniforms pay homage to the Monarchs uniforms that will see the field for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Three versions of the jersey were revealed including the classic home pinstripes, a grey away jersey, and a burgundy throwback pinstripe version.

Fans looking to cheer on the Monarchs with a jersey of their own can purchase them at the pop-up shop at the Legends, not far from where they will take the field at the Field of Legends on May 18.

The team said the jerseys will be available online soon.

The KC Monarchs pop-up shop will open April 7 through May 31 at 1843 Village West Parkway. It will also include a traveling exhibit from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season are available for purchase on the KC Monarchs website.

