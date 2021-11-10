Kansas City named a top-10 soccer city in America

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the MLS regular season coming to a close and Sporting Kansas City preparing to host a playoff game, both sides of the metro were among the top cities in the country for soccer, according to WalletHub’s latest rankings.

Overall, Kansas City, Missouri, ranked sixth overall and Kansas City, Kansas, ranked 19th best soccer city in America.

The score was calculated by combining performance of MLS, NWSL, USL, and men’s and women’s college soccer.

KCMO ranked in the top-five in the Best Performing MLS Teams and Most Engaged MLS Fans categories. KCK ranked third in Highest NWSL Stadium Capacity.

Both sides of the metro ranked toward the bottom of the Highest Minimum Season-Ticket Price for an MLS/NWSL game.

Kansas City, known as the Soccer Capital of America, is contending to be selected as a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city.

In October, the FIFA delegation visited and toured the stadiums, training facilities and infrastructure of the city.