Kansas City NWSL kicks off exhibition season with 1-0 win over Orlando Pride

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL opened its exhibition season with a 1-0 win Wednesday over the Orlando Pride at Sylvan Lake Park fields.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto scored the game’s only goal in the 59th minute.

Kansas City started off aggressive, holding possession for the first four minutes of the match and majority of the first 30 minutes.

The club nearly scored in the 24th minute when left back Maddie Nolf found forward Amy Rodriguez whose shot was just barely saved and pushed wide near the post.

Most of the late first half and early second half was played at midfield, but KC goalkeeper made several big saves whenever Orlando broke through.

Then Kansas City finally broke the stalemate in the 59th minute when midfielder Gaby Vincent launched one across the width of the field to Strom-Okimoto, who buried it past Pride’s goalkeeper.

Kansas City held for the final 30 minutes to get the win over the Pride.

The club will stay in Florida through Friday, then return to Kansas City for more preseason training. They’ll also have three more preseason friendlies against the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and the University of Oklahoma.

The NWSL opens the season with the Challenge Cup, which begins April 9. The regular season starts May 15.