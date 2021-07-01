Kansas City NWSL’s Jessica Silva making impact on team

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City NWSL signed Portuguese national, Jessica Silva back in May, to help strengthen their attack.

Silva’s only played four matches so far, but has proven to be an impact player.

It’s been a tough start to Kansas City’s inaugural season, but things are trending in the right direction.

After failing to net any goals through four games, the team scored once against Orlando, and again on Saturday against Washington Spirit, holding the lead for most of the game. Both goals were assisted by Silva.

“Now I’m just focused to be better for the team. Of course I’m happy to do two assists. I want to do much more,” Silva said.

Silva is helping create more chances, and Coach Huw Williams said it’s making the team more dynamic and less predictable.

“Her defensive mentality is phenomenal. That’s spreading along the team. So she’ll make a mistake, being that 1V1 player, she’s going to lose the ball sometimes. But she will never ever give up,” Williams said.

As the team continues to work through its growing pains, they know they’re capable of punching out some wins.

“We deserve it. We are getting better as a team and this is what I really want,” Silva said.

“We have to have that will, determination to put those chances that we’re now creating , we’ve got to finish those,” Williams added.

Over the past two KC NWSL games, they’ve taken 13 shots both time. They’ll look tot keep improving their offense when they face NJ/NY Gotham FC Friday at 6 p.m.