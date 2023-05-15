KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day watching the Royals at Kauffman Stadium nearly turned tragic Thursday afternoon, until a Kansas City police officer stepped in to save the day.

Officer Matt Deloux took the day off Thursday to take his son to Kauffman Stadium for the Royals game. They joined thousands of other kids and their teachers at the game.

Deloux said as he stood in the parking lot during lunch he found himself in the middle of an emergency.

“This kid ran to me and grabbed my arm,” Deloux said, according to an interview with KCPD’s media team. “I thought he was playing at first, but then I saw he was in distress and not making any sounds. He was choking.”

Deloux said as soon as he realized the child wasn’t joking, he immediately stepped in to help.

He said he wanted to avoid the Heimlich maneuver because he feared he would injured the child. Instead, Deloux said he put his arm across the boy’s diaphragm, bent him over and hit his back.

Deloux told KCPD he hit the child on the back several times and it took a minute to dislodge the chocolate bar stuck in the child’s throat.

“I didn’t know him at all,” Deloux told KCPD’s media team. “I asked him why he came up to me and he said it was because I looked the most professional.”

The boy is from the Platte City area and attended the game with his class. Deloux said he heard the boy is doing well and will recover from the scare.

The Kansas City Police Department said Deloux saved his son’s life several years ago when he also choked on food.