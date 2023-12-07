KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s new pro volleyball team announced its new president Thursday.

Lori Thomas, who is the commissioner of the Heart of America Athletic Conference, has been named team president for Kansas City’s pro volleyball team. She will officially become president on Feb. 1, 2024.

Thomas will lead business operations for the club, which include hiring and managing a full-time staff, creating a fan-focused strategic plan and representing the team at the league level.

Thomas is from Kansas City and played volleyball for Johnson County Community College and has been recognized as a Junior College All-American.

She also played two seasons of volleyball at Idaho State University before moving to Belgium to play professional volleyball for a year. She also has coaching experience at Missouri State University and the University of Tulsa.

In 1997, Lori played for the Kansas City Lightning, which was the first professional volleyball team in Kansas City.

“Volleyball has played a significant part of my life; and my experiences as an athlete, coach and administrator not only reaffirmed my passion for the sport but provided me with professional skills I use every day,” Thomas said.

“As president for Kansas City Pro Volleyball, I’m excited for Kansas City to experience the dynamic and engaging sport that fosters a sense of community. We can’t wait to bring Kansas City some of the best volleyball we have ever seen in the United States.”

In 1998, Lori joined the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Her final position for NAIA was senior vice president for membership and character initiatives.

KC’s new volleyball team plans to announce more hires, a venue selection and the team name soon.