A downtown Kansas City billboard near the T-Mobile Center celebrates a winning bid for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has been nicknamed the “Soccer Capital of America” and a new survey ranks it as the No. 5 best soccer city in the country.

WalletHub combined the ranks of five different metrics (MLS, NWSL, USL, Men and Women’s college soccer) to give an overall score.

Los Angeles, California – 56.87 Seattle, Washington – 51.68 Portland, Oregon – 50.3 Orlando, Florida – 43.28 Kansas City, Missouri – 42.17

Kansas City beat out larger cities like New York, Atlanta and Washington, D.C., to make it into the top-5.

In the 2021 ranking, Kansas City ranked as the 10th best soccer city.

KC’s overall ranking are led by their second-overall ranking in the MLS category.

The rating is yet another reflection of the sport’s popularity in the city and provides just another example as to why Kansas City was chosen as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Each metric was weighted by performance, wins, championships, ticket prices and more to create the individual scores.

Though Kansas City ranked 13 in their NWSL score, the ranking is likely to change next year, thanks to the Kansas City Current’s appearance in the NWSL Championship.