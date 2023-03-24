Kansas City’s credentials as a top sports city are clear, as home of the reigning Super Bowl champions and chosen as a host of the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2026 World Cup.

But Kansas City’s status as the global center for stadium and arena design also place it among the top sports business cities in a ranking by the Sports Business Journal.

Kansas City ranked No. 16 in the publication’s listing of the 50 Best Sports Business Cities, released Monday.

Sports Business Journal used a wide variety of data points, along with input from sports business executives, to determine cities with the best opportunity and environment for conducting sports business.

The publication noted that Kansas City and T-Mobile Center “seems to be in every bid conversation, as a host to the USA Gymnastics Championships and the NCAA Division I postseason tournaments in nearly every indoor sport.”

The city also stood out as the site of construction on a new stadium for the Kansas City Current, the world’s first soccer stadium to be built for a women’s team.

