KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will hold the first public meeting since the team announced it planned to move to a new ballpark district in the downtown area.

The public is invited to the meeting on Dec. 13 at Plexpod Westport Commons, located at 300 E. 39th Street. the meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman and COO Brooks Sherman are expected to speak about their vision for the organization’s future in a new home. Attendees will also hear from architectural firm representatives and economic development consultants.

Anyone interested in going to the meeting is asked to RSVP to attend.

In a letter to fans last month, John Sherman said he expected the new ballpark and surrounding entertainment district to come with a price tag of around $2 billion. He also said in the letter the Royals would not ask Jackson County citizens to contribute any more tax dollars than they already do.

Sherman said it has become difficult to maintain Kauffman Stadium, which opened in 1973. When the team’s lease with Jackson County ends in 2030, the stadium will be over 60 years old.

Sherman also said the team has “several leading locations under close consideration, both in downtown Kansas City and close to it.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.