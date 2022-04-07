KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baseball is back and the boys in blue are ready to play ball.

The Royals announced the team’s 28-man Opening Day roster about four hours before first pitch.

It includes15 players who made the Opening Day roster in 2021:

Scott Barlow

Jake Brentz

Carlos Hernández

Brad Keller

Brady Singer

Josh Staumont

Cam Gallagher

Salvador Perez

Nicky Lopez

Carlos Santana

Andrew Benintendi

Kyle Isbel

Michael A. Taylor

Hunter Dozier

Whit Merrifield

There are six Royals on the Opening Day roster who made it for the first time, including Kris Bubic, Dylan Coleman, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch, Collin Snider, and Bobby Witt Jr.

Snider and Witt Jr. are making their Major League debuts. Whitt Jr. is just 21 years, 297 days old. It will make him the youngest player in Royals history to make his Major League debut on Opening Day. He will also be the first player to take the field for the Royals who was born in the 21st Century.

Salvador Perez is making his eighth career Opening Day start at catcher, most in franchise history at that position.

The team also released its Opening Day starting lineup:

Merrifield Witt Benintendi Perez Santana Dozier Mondesi Taylor Lopez

Starting Pitcher: Greinke

