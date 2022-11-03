KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals introduced the team’s next manager Thursday morning.

The organization hired Matt Quatraro, a former bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays.

48-year-old Quatraro was with the Rays since 2017 as a third base coach and was promoted to bench coach in 2018.

Before that, he was with the Cleveland Indians from 2014 to 2017 as their assistant hitting coach.

Quatraro’s coaching career began with a 10-year stint in the Rays organization, including stints as the catching instructor/hitting coach at Class-A Hudson Valley in 2004, a coach assignment at Hudson Valley in 2005, four seasons as manager of three different A-level affiliates from 2006-09 and four years as the minor league hitting coordinator from 2010-13.

Quatraro follows up former manager Mike Matheny who went 165-219 in three years in Kansas City and was fired on October 5th.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.