KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced the organization added pitching help to the rotation.

The Royals signed right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles to a two-year deal. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lyles, 32, is a right-handed pitcher. He’s played in the Major Leagues for 12 years and has pitched for seven different teams, including the Orioles, during his MLB career.

After going 4-7 in 15 starts through the first three months of last season, Lyles went 8-4 with a 3.95 ERA (41 ER in 93.1 IP) in 17 starts from July 1 through season’s end. His 8 wins over the final three months matched Dylan Cease, Shohei Ohtani and 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander for the 5th most in the AL during that time, according to the Royals.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

The Royals also announced Wednesday that infielder Ryan O’Hearn was designated for assignment.