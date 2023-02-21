KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Help is wanted in the Kansas City Royals organization. The Royals are searching for new employees to join the Kauffman Stadium team for the 2023 season.

The career fair will take place on Saturday, February 25, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

Those attending the career fair are asked to bring a copy of their resume and driver’s license.

Applicants should plan to park in Lot M and enter the stadium through Gate C. The career fair will then be held in the Diamond Club.

The Royals are looking to fill several positions, including restroom attendants, sweepers, concessions workers, retail employees, ushers 50/50 Raffle attendants, guest ambassadors, attendant-guest services, and many more.

For a complete list of job openings, fans can visit the Royals career section.