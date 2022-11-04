KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Comets are three weeks away from kicking off the 2022 season and are celebrating by partnering with Made Mobb for an exclusive line of fan gear.

On Friday, a release party at the Made Mobb store in the Crossroads will make three new Comets items available for fans. The release party runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Comets players and dance team will be at the store to help unveil the new line.

“We’ve worked on this collaboration with the KC Comets before the pandemic and are hyped to see this come to life this Friday!,” Vu Radley, co-owner and creative director at Made Mobb, said. “It was dope being able to brainstorm with the KC Comets team to find creative ways for us to stay true to the MADE MOBB aesthetic as well as paying homage to the vintage KC Comets designs.”

The new line of fan gear will also be available at the Comets home opener at Cable Dahmer Arena on November 26.