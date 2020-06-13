Kansas City T-Bones’ season called off after league trims team from 2020 plans

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With the league not certain they could have fans in the stands, the Kansas City T-Bones won’t be taking the field this year.

The team announced Friday that T-Bones baseball has been postponed until 2021.

But six other teams in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball will get to play this summer.

The league announced Friday it will begin play on July 3 with a shortened 60-game season — but it will only include six of the league’s 12 teams.

According to the American Association, they chose teams based on cities that allowed fans to be in attendance, geography and COVID-19 restrictions.

“We were excited for the opportunity to play baseball in 2020,” the T-Bones new owner Mark Brandmeyer said. “Unfortunately, it will now take another year for our vision to be realized.”

Brandmeyer, a local businessman, stepped forward to save the team last fall after it was evicted from the stadium with more than $700,000 in debt to the city.

Brandmeyer’s new company, Max Fun Entertainment, got a boost with $1 million in STAR bonds from Wyandotte County Unified Government, to give the ballpark a facelift during the offseason.

“We purchased the team to take the field – and we are still going to do that, just not on our original timeline,” Brandmeyer said. “In the interim we will be preparing to host our team and fans in 2021 and will continue making improvements to stadium infrastructure to enhance our game day experience.”

Brandmeyer said T-Bones fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 season will get a complete refund or be able to apply their purchase to next season.