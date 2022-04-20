KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From April 29 to May 1, Bartle Hall will host the top “Halo” teams from around the world in the Halo Championship Series Major Kansas City 2022.

Twenty-four teams from North America, Mexico, Europe, Australia and New Zealand will compete in a bracket-style tournament with the winners bringing home up to $250,000.

“The Halo Championship Series is basically the playoffs of Halo,” Mark Josey, CEO of the KC Pioneers, said. “Teams from around the world will be coming here to Kansas City to compete, and this event is the perfect chance to show why we are so passionate about the city we call home. We’re committed to scaling our organization here and bringing our community together to celebrate the future of esports.”

The No. 6-ranked Kansas City Pioneers will represent the host city and region on a global scale in front of thousands of in-person viewers and more than 250,000 online streamers.

The Pioneers launched the #MyCity campaign to help showcase the esports and tech capabilities of Kansas City.

They partnered with local brands like Fiorella’s Jack Stack, Guys Snacks, Price Chopper and Charlie Hustle to take their brand to the next level as they prepare for the global competition.

“This city is full of great makers and creators and the team behind the Kansas City Pioneers is no exception,” Chase McAnulty, founder and CEO of Charlie Hustle, said. “They’re literally pioneering a new dynasty here in Kansas City and we all should be taking notice.”

Tickets are available now for in-person viewing. The HCS Major will also be available on online streaming platforms.