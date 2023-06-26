INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The St. Louis Blues will travel across the state to play a preseason game in the Kansas City metro for the third-straight season.

The Blues will face the Dallas Stars at Cable Dahmer Arena on September 30. The puck will drop at 6:05 p.m.

The previous two NHL games played at the Independence arena have sold out.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 18 at 12 p.m.

Fans can buy tickets online at Ticketmaster, by visiting the Cable Dahmer Arena box office in person, or by calling the ticket office at 816-252-7825.