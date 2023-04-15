KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City resident and UFC fighter Zak Cummings ended his career on his own time in front of his home crowd.

On Saturday, Cummings knocked out veteran fighter Ed Herman in the third round of a UFC Fight Night light heavyweight bout.

The 38-year-old was on a three-fight contract with the company and spoke about potentially ending his fight career after his contract was up.

He made his announcement in the ring after the fight.

“I really wasn’t sure what was gonna happen,” Cummings said.

“I can’t think of a better way to go out in front of this crowd, in front of all you guys. I got three wins, three finishes in three different weight classes [in the] UFC. That’s something hardly anybody’s got accomplished.”

Cummings is one of 17 UFC fighters to have accomplished that feat. The Irving, Texas native said before the fight that his five-year-old daughter was his inspiration to fight again and they shared a touching moment in the ring when she ran in for a hug.

“This little girl right here looked at me and said, ‘Daddy, I wanna see you fight.’ Baby girl this is what Daddy does. This is who Daddy is.”

The moment continued with much emotion when 42-year-old Herman retired as well.

“I just want to thank the UFC and all the fans, everybody who supported me the last 17 years.”

“Thank you so much for all the great years. It’s been a hell of a career. And, you know, I think I’m gonna hang him up here in this cage in Kansas City.”

The two veterans both put their gloves in the ring and hugged each other after the last fight of their professional careers.

Cummings finishes his career with a 25-7 record with 12 submissions, seven decisions and five knockouts.

He is the owner and head instructor of Ignite Jiu Jitsu and MMA Academy in Gladstone.