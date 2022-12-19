KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brijhana Epperson is just 13 years old, but she’s already grabbing the attention of the boxing world.

She recently won her ninth National Championship in Lubbock, Texas.

“When I got done it was like, ‘Wow what did I just do?” Brijhana said.

Earlier this year the teenager split time between her two loves, ballet and boxing. With her recent success, she decided to put her full focus on the ring, instead of ballet.

“Right now it’s on hold .. it’s on the backburner right this minute,” Brijhana said.

The U-S Boxing Champion has improved each and every time she steps into the ring.

“Just being able to land my shots a little bit cleaner, being able to stop this girl in the last tournament. Feeling stronger, feeling faster,” Brijhana said.

Her father an coach, Courtney, is by her side for each step.

“To watch her progress the way she has, it’s a great feeling, she’s maturing fast,” Courtney Epperson, Brijhana’s father and coach, said.

Courtney said he has seen her develop.

“Once she won, it was then a hunger, like, I got to do it again.” “When she comes back to the corner, most coaches do all the talking. When she comes back to the corner I encourage her to tell me what she saw so we can make the proper adjustments,” Courtney said.

“Now, I’m starting to see improvement from fight to fight,” Brijhana said.

The 13-year-old is also showing maturity and focus.

“Most people would say my life is boring, but for me being in the gym and being around the fights and just fighting, it’s really exciting for me,” Brijhana said.

The boxing and the cross-country travel that keeps Epperson going.

“It’s tough on the car, but, we look forward to it now,” Courtney said.

Each time it seems like Brijhana is knocking out the competition.

“Last time we checked I was ranked #1 in 2 different weight classes for the whole nation, so I definitely feel like I’m on top,” Brijhana.

Next year she’ll be able to join the Junior National Traveling Team with a goal of making the 2028 Olympics.

