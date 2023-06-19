KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A forum was recently hosted on the history of Black golfers at Swope Memorial Golf Course, a place that played a big part in the history of black golf.

A year before the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka decision to integrate schools, Swope hosted the biggest Black golf tournament in the nation at the time.

“The importance of something like this is to show the younger people that through determination and consistency, things can somehow work itself out,” local golf coach Joe Kirk said.

At first to be near golf was helping pay for their families. Morehouse College Golf Coach Willie Burkes recalled helping his family through golf.

“Whites did not want Blacks on the golf course. Well, they wanted us on the golf course, but not playing. They didn’t mind if we had a shovel or a rake,” Burkes said.

“Caddying opens up avenues for many African Americans to make their mark in the game, to become excellent, not just players, but coaches, instructors and managers at golf courses,” Central Michigan University professor Lane Demas said.

Leading to a national tour, golf courses were created. Potato farmers like Junius Groves from Edwardsville, Kansas, would create their own courses from scratch.

“It was totally ridiculous for us not to be able to use and go to the same places. But it was fight, and what we did was we kind of made our own situation,” Burkes said.

To make the next move to play at municipal courses, four Black businessmen in Kansas City endured threats and bigotry just to play at Swope. They’re known as the Fearsome Four.

“You had to have some real hustlers to be able to do that, and I admire those guys for coming up and taking that stand,” Burkes said.

They were part of the change of integration across public facilities, like golf courses.

“There were at least 30 lawsuits around the country about integrating municipal golf courses. It really is connected to the larger civil rights struggle,” Demas said.

Burkes family was part of those lawsuits in Atlanta. They got the right to play, and today he discusses the history and paving the way, speaking at the same course that played such an integral role in changing the story and allowing the likes of Charlie Sifford and Lee Elder, and eventually Tiger Woods, to play in the majors, but challenges remain.

“There is an underlying culture of golf that I think remains a little bit stuffy and stuffed in the past and that needs to change,” Demas said.

“I think we should go into the schools. My remedy would be start in third grade, teaching it into the physical education department,” Burkes said.

Kirk has started an Urban Golf Program with teams at Central and MLK Elementary, hoping the skills of golf and the history plays part in growing the game.

“Everything that we get we had to struggle for and when kid knows the struggle, that’s means they appreciate it more,” Burkes said.

“They knew that the game made them better and if the game made them better it would make others better,” Kirk said.