EMPORIA, Kan. — Multiple schools near the Kansas City metro area played for state championships this weekend.

Bishop Miege faced off against Wamego High School in the Kansas Class 4A State Championship.

They would defeat Wamego 35-14, winning their 11th state championship in their school’s history. The Stags were able to pull away in the second half, handing Wamego their lone loss this season.

Gardner Edgerton was also playing for a state title on Saturday.

They would go up against Manhattan in the Kansas Class 6A State Championship.

The game was a thriller, as it went to double overtime. The Trailblazers fell just short after Manhattan stopped a Gardner Edgerton 2-point conversion, giving them a 21-20 victory.

Mill Valley won their fourth straight state title after defeating Maize High School 28-14 in the Kansas Class 5A State Championship. It is also their sixth state title in the last eight years.