Kansas Jayhawks back in AP poll at No. 23 after three-straight wins

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks won three straight and are back in the AP’s Top 25 Poll, a week after dropping out for the first time in 12 years.

“I’m happy we’re back in there, but it doesn’t mean anything,” Coach Bill Self told reporters Monday.

The Jayhawks have a tough final stretch where three out of their last four regular season games will be against ranked opponents.

First up for KU is unranked Kanas State in Wednesday’s Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats, playing mainly underclassmen, are struggling to find wins this year. They’re 5-17 and 1-12 in the Big 12 Conference.

Junior guard Ochai Agbaji knows that anything can happen against a rival.

“Not really overlooking the K-State game because it’s going to be a rivalry, and it’s going to be a game. They’re going to always come out aggressively and play hard,” Agbaji said.

The Jayhawks are back on track and have high hopes ahead.

“From this point on, with the next four games coming up and the NCAA Tournament coming up, I think we’re just more focused on getting better every single day, to get to the point where we feel like we will be successful when that time comes to NCAA Tournament time,” Agbaji said.

KU plays K-State in Manhattan at 7 p.m. Wednesday.