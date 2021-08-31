Jayhawks give fans a sneak peek of throwback homecoming uniforms

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are facing a season of change. The football program has a new head coach in Lance Leipold, and new Athletics Director Travis Goff. The changes don’t stop there.

KU also gave fans a sneak peek at its newest uniforms. The football program tweeted a powder blue jersey highlighted by details in the university’s signature crimson and blue.

The uniforms are designed by Adidas and are named “Hail to old KU.” The university described the look as “Proud. Classic. Bold. Characteristics of being a Jayhawk.”

The powder blue jerseys are from the Kansas Comet era, according to KU Athletics. They also feature a 3D Jayhawk head on the shoulder caps. On the helmet and the hip of the dark blue pants is the classic “Bowtie K” from 1929.

KU Athletics said the players were shown the jerseys for the first time Monday.

The Jayhawks will wear the throwback uniforms in its homecoming game against Texas Tech on Oct. 16, but fans can get their hands on the look much sooner. KU said the jerseys will be on sale beginning Sept. 6.

The Jayhawks open the 2021 football season Friday night. They kick off against South Dakota at 7 p.m.