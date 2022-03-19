KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Get those bets in if you’re in Kansas, as they may soon be on the growing list of states legalizing sports betting.

If at first you don’t succeed try again. That’s what Legislators in Kansas are doing, bringing back up a sports betting bill that previously failed.

A similar piece of legislation was brought to the table in the 2021 session. It passed the state senate but stumbled and failed to pass in the state house.

This time around, not only are both sides of the aisle pushing for this together, but there’s thirty other states that have laid the blueprint and they’re moving ahead.



“It’ll be the best benefit for Kansans that are using it. They’ll be able to have that app on their phone. The young people have kind of gone this modern way,” said Senator Rob Olson.



Senator Olson introduced a new bill, adding legalized sports betting to the Kansas Lottery Tax Act. Something new for the state, but an all too familiar road for many throughout Kansas.



“Everyone’s just going be doing it anyways. People still do it right now. If you were putting that money out-of-state illegally, why not make it legal and pump that money into the infrastructure and state economy,” said one sports better.



The economic boost is something other states, such as Tennessee are seeing first hand, with the Volunteer state estimated to bring in an extra $25 million dollars to go towards education.



“This is money that could be taxed on. This is money that could be coming straight to the city and they’re choosing to let it go outside of it because people are going to choose to do it anyways,” said another fan.



Fans believe this bill could bring the state closer and get them more interested in sports.



“I think that would get a lot more people in-tune with rooting for their home teams, being able to support their home teams. I think that would get a lot more people involved with Kansas City sports,” said a fan.

Now this piece of legislation is still at the start-line and there is some more steps before this becomes a reality.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.