LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite the Kansas Jayhawks wire-to-wire victory in the Border War on Saturday, the Jayhawks dropped two spots in the AP poll.

The Jayhawks went from number six to number eight. They are one of four currently ranked Big 12 teams.

The other three are Texas, Baylor and TCU, with Texas being the highest ranked at number seven.

Kansas is 9-1 on the season and should see their ranking go up with a win in a big matchup against 14th ranked Indiana on Saturday at home.

Tipoff will be at 11 a.m.