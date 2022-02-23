BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In the inaugural draft of the newly revived USFL, there were several players drafted from Kansas City-area colleges like Missouri, Kansas, Northwest Missouri State and even William Jewell.

The USFL draft organized it so that teams choose players from a certain position with each round.

Let’s go down the list.

Paul Adams, OT, Mizzou

Adams was the fourth offensive tackle off the board in the fifth round heading to the New Orleans Breakers.

He played at Mizzou from 2014-18 starting 38 games in three years. Since 2019, Adams was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants and has been on NFL practice squads with the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders and most recently the Tennessee Titans.

Jerry Cantave, CB, William Jewell College

The WJC cornerback was picked third in the 11th round by the Houston Gamblers.

Cantave was on the Eagles squad for the 2021 spring and fall season but did not appear in a game. He transferred to William Jewell from Northland Tech Community & Technical College where he played in seven games and grabbed one interception and broke up three passes.

Isaiah Zuber, WR, Kansas State

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Houston Gamblers picked up Isaiah Zuber with the second pick in the 13th round.

Zuber spent three seasons at K-State (2015-2018) garnering 141 catches, 1,532 yards and 13 touchdowns. He transferred to Mississippi State after his redshirt junior year and caught 14 balls for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Zuber spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots spending time on the practice squad and the active roster catching two passes in regular season action. He has spent the 2021 season on the practice squads of the San Francisco 49ers, Browns and most recently the New York Jets.

J’Mon Moore, WR, Mizzou

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Generals chose J’Mon Moore with the second pick in the 14th round.

The two-year starter (2013-17) finished his career with 158 receptions for 2,477 yards and 21 touchdowns in Columbia.

A fourth round pick in the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers in 2018, he only recorded two catches with them before being cut in 2019. Since then, he has been on the practice squads of the Browns, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons most recently.

Bryce Torneden, S, Kansas

Torneden is headed to the Pittsburgh Maulers who picked him up with the fourth pick in the 19th round.

The Jayhawk safety was a three year starter (2016-19) where he totaled 233 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 3 fumble recoveries.

He went unsigned after the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the 2021 season with the Sea Lions of The Spring League.

Justin Lorenz Hughes, ILB, Kansas State

Hughes was picked up by the Michigan Panthers with the seventh pick in the 21st round. Hughes battled injuries while in Manhattan (2015-2020) but managed to start in 15 of his 25 games and garner 105 tackles with nine tackles for loss.

Brody Buck, OLB, NW Missouri State

Buck is heading to the Birmingham Stallions, which may be the best name and team pairing in the league. Buck was chosen with the seventh pick in the 31st round.

The Bearcat fresh out of school (2016-2021) was a two-year starter in Maryville. He finished his career with 132 tackles, 11 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and an interception.

The USFL season begins on April 16 with the New Jersey Generals facing the Birmingham Stallions.