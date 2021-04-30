Kansas names Buffalo’s Lance Leipold as next Jayhawks football coach

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Lance Leipold of the Buffalo Bulls looks on against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has announced Lance Leipold as the new head football coach.

Leipold was the head coach of the University of Buffalo Bulls since 2015 and won the MAC Coach of the Year award in 2018 and 2020.

At the University of Buffalo, Leipold had a 37-33 record and led the Bulls to three consecutive bowl games from 2018 to 2020.

“We are going to build this program through developing players, discipline and determination. The philosophies engrained in our programs along the way will be key as we turn this around,” Leipold said. “This is a program that has a lot of young talent on the roster and has the infrastructure in place to succeed. The best days for this program are ahead, and my family and I are ecstatic to be a part of it.”

Lance Leipold won 6 D-III titles with Wisconsin-Whitewater and then to Buffalo … where the last 3 seasons he went 24-10 with 2 MAC East Division Titles and 2 Bowl wins. #kufball pic.twitter.com/eiNL5bCtL6 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 30, 2021

Prior to his time with Buffalo, Leipold spent eight seasons as the head coach of NCAA Division III side Wisconsin-Whitewater, his alma mater.

Under Leipold, the Warhawks appeared in seven NCAA Division III Championships and won six of them.

He finished his tenure in Whitewater with a 109-6 record.

I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Coach Leipold, Kelly, Lindsey and Landon to the Jayhawk Family. He is a man of integrity, a developer of young men, a program builder and a winner. His track record of sustained excellence is exactly what we were looking for in our next leader, and is what the University of Kansas and our fans deserve. His commitment to maximizing our student-athletes’ abilities and experience on the field, in the classroom, in the community, and in life after KU is inspiring. Those qualities will attract individuals and develop them into exceptional Jayhawks. Statement from KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff

Leipold replaces former head coach Les Miles, who mutually parted ways with Kansas after allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct arose from his time at Louisiana State University.

Emmett Jones served as interim head coach during the search for Miles’ replacement.

The firing of Miles also led to the departure of Athletic Director Jeff Long. Long was succeeded by Travis Goff who began his search for a new Jayhawk football coach from day one.

We conducted an extensive national search that was guided by feedback from many constituents and this opportunity garnered interest from outstanding coaches across the country. We have an obligation to providing a world-class experience for our student-athletes and that remained at the forefront throughout the search. Additionally, we owe our fans, donors and alumni a football program that will be built for sustained success. I am confident that is what we will provide under the leadership of Coach Leipold. This is a tremendous day for the University of Kansas! Statement from KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff

Leipold is the sixth football coach hire in the 21st century for the Jayhawks who are coming off their second winless season in six years.

