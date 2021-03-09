Kansas’ Paul Pierce among finalists for basketball Hall of Fame

7 Dec 1996: Forward Paul Pierce of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court during a game against the California at Los Angeles Bruins at the Pauley Pavillion in Los Angeles, California. Kansas won the game 96-83. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 14 finalists eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

The list of finalists include former Kansas Jayhawk, NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce.

Pierce spent three years in Lawrence from 1995 to 1998. He entered the NBA Draft after his junior season.

The fifth all-time leading scorer for KU was drafted to the Boston Celtics where he would spend 15 years and win one championship.

Pierce would spent short stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers before retiring and become an NBA Analyst for ESPN.

He joins Chris Bosh, Tim Hardaway, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Marques Johnson, Lauren Jackson, Marianne Stanley, Jay Wight and others. The full class will be announced on May 16.