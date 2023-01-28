LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was the battle of blue bloods as the Jayhawks went on the road to face the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC/Big 12 challenge.

Kansas was able to close out the first half on a 9-1 run, helping them bring a 41-34 lead into halftime.

Kentucky hung around the whole second half, inching within two points, but Kansas was able to make timely plays down the stretch, including a huge Jalen Wilson three-pointer with under two minutes to put Kansas up by seven.

Wilson’s excellent play was on display once again, leading Kansas with 22 points and eight rebounds. KJ Adams Jr. would add 17 points.

Kevin McCullar Jr. finished with a double double putting up 11 points and 12 boards. Gradey Dick would put up 13 points and five rebounds. DaJuan Harris Jr. pitched in eight points to go along with a game-high eight assists.

This gives the Jayhawks a much-needed win after a three-game losing skid. The win also helped give the Big 12 a 7-3 victory over the SEC.

Kansas now goes to 17-4 on the season.

They will now look to avenge their loss against K-State earlier this month in what should be a thrilling Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.