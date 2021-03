KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Busch Beer and the Kansas Speedway have announced the winner of their fan contest to name a NASCAR Cup Series race.

The winning name: The Buschy McBusch Race 400

See y'all there. — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 17, 2021

The other finalists were: The Busch Latte 400, The Nectar of the Cobs 400 and the For the Farmers 400.

The race will take place at the Kansas Speedway on May 2, 2021. Those interested can visit their website for more information on when tickets will become available.

